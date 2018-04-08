News

Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

NSW policeman in hospital after 'being hit on head with bottle'

AAP /

A police officer who tried to stop a fight on a Sydney street has allegedly been assaulted, sending him to hospital.

Just before 12.30am on Sunday, the officer saw two men fighting in the suburb of Emerton and got out of his vehicle.

When he attempted to intervene, a third man allegedly hit the officer on the head with a glass bottle, causing a large cut.

The officer, an acting inspector, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The three men fled after the incident and a large search of the area was conducted. They are still being sought by police.

