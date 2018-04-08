NSW policeman struck on head with bottle

A policeman is in hospital after he was struck with a glass bottle by a heavily-tattooed man while trying to break up a street fight in Sydney's west.

The officer, an acting inspector, was left with a large cut on his head from the assault just after midnight on Sunday.

He was attempting to intervene in a fight between two men at Emerton, near Mount Druitt, when a third man hit him.

The trio, described as being thinly built and heavily tattooed with shaved heads, fled the scene.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man nearby who was shirtless and covered in blood, but are still trying to determine if he was involved.

They seized several items before releasing the man, pending further inquiries.

The injured officer remains in a stable condition at Nepean Hospital.