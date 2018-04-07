Three people killed in NSW car crashes

Car crashes in NSW have killed three people in one day, including a teenager thrown from a four-wheel drive and a woman hit by a vehicle.

The 18-year-old was in the front passenger seat of a utility when it went down an embankment and skidded on a private property at Cudgegong in the state's central west about 8.30am on Saturday.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but later died.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken to Mudgee Base Hospital with minor injuries, while two other teenage passengers were not injured.

A 61-year-old woman also died after she was hit by a car in Eastwood about 2.40pm.

She was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, but couldn't be saved.

A 62-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was taken to Ryde Hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Ryde Police Station.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a caravan at Cooma, in the state's south, after 10am.

Police have been told the man rode his bike across the southbound lane of the Monaro Highway and into the path of a Pajero that was towing the caravan.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike when he hit the front of the caravan and was taken to Cooma Hospital in a critical condition, but died a short time later.