WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off carriage into water

Eight arrested as alleged tourist drug syndicate busted

AAP /

Seven French nationals and a Thai woman have been arrested over an alleged Sydney drug distribution ring.

The seven men and one woman, who were living in Sydney on either tourist, student or working visas, were arrested in raids across the city on Friday.

Police seized a kilogram of various drugs and $235,000 in cash.

Three men, aged 23, 44 and 26, were charged with various drug offences while a 24-year-old was charged with participating in a criminal group.

Eight foreign nationals have been arrested over an alleged drug syndicate in Sydney. Source: NSW Police

The group is expected to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Meanwhile a 27-year-old man was charged with possessing a criminal drug and granted bail to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on April 26.

Two men, aged 28 and 23, and a woman, 25, were released pending further inquiries.

Police seized a kilogram of various drugs and $235,000 in cash. Source: NSW Police

