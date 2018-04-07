NSW cop 'punched in face', man charged

A man has been charged with punching a police officer in the face at a vehicle stop in Sydney's north west.

Police say they discovered cash and a substance believed to be prohibited drugs when they stopped and searched his ute in Kellyville about 9.40pm and Friday.

During the operation the male driver, 38, allegedly punched an officer in the face and fled on foot.

With the help of the dog unit, police found and arrested the man a short distance away.

He was taken to Castle Hill Police Station and charged with assault officer in execution of duty and deal with proceeds of crime.

The 38-year-old was granted conditional bail to face Parramatta Local Court on May 2.

The officer who was allegedly punched did not require medical attention.