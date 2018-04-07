Two French men charged over Sydney assault

Two French nationals have been charged over the alleged assault of a man in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Loftus Street near Circular Quay at 3.30am on Saturday following reports of an assault.

A 27-year-old man was found with non-life threatening injuries and taken to St Vincent's Hospital, while two French men were arrested nearby and taken to a station.

The men, aged 22 and 23, were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and ordered to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.