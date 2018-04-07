Police chase crosses NSW into Queensland

Two men have been charged over a police pursuit of a car with stolen number plates that crossed the NSW border into Queensland.

Officers spotted the car parked outside a home in Murwillumbah, in northern NSW, about 1.30pm on Friday just before four men ran from the home, got into the car and fled.

NSW Police began a pursuit but stopped when the car crossed the border. Queensland police monitored the men via helicopter as they travelled through the Gold Coast hinterland.

When Queensland police stopped the car near Springbrook two men, aged 22 and 31, were arrested but the other two men fled on foot and have evaded police since.

Two men have since been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, with an additional charge of possessing a weapon unlawfully for the 31-year-old.

Both were refused bail to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday.