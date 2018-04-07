News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

Members of family accused of incest, child sex abuse extradited to NSW

AAP /

Eight members of the "Colt" clan that once lived on a NSW farm are facing criminal charges over allegations of child neglect, incest and pedophilia after being extradited from two other states.

0405_1800_sa_youth
2:05

Public meeting to tackle youth crime shut down
Menendez brothers who killed parents reunited in prison
1:19

Menendez brothers who killed parents reunited in prison
Calif. Quake Scares Bald Eagle Mother from Nest
1:07

Calif. Quake Scares Bald Eagle Mother from Nest
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0304_0700_nat_dog
0:20

Young girl killed in a dog attack
0226_0500_nat_storms
0:34

Wild weather warnings issued for Queensland and NSW
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
Driver Pulls Out Suddenly, Causes Crash on M1 Motorway
0:43

Driver Pulls Out Suddenly, Causes Crash on M1 Motorway
0914_sunrise_video_fires
1:29

Conditions easing for firefighters in NSW as they battle blazes across the state
0709_news_predator
0:37

Man wearing camouflage wanted over sexual assault
&quot;They have no mercy&quot; -Syrian resident in Hirak
1:04

"They have no mercy" -Syrian resident in Hirak
0108_0700_nat_scorchingheat
0:17

NSW prepares for heatwave
 

Matriarch Betty Colt, 50, was flown into Sydney on Friday evening along with several other members, a day after police arrested a man and a woman in Griffith, in the NSW Riverina region.

It came six years after about 40 members of the clan were discovered living in squalor at a property near Yass in 2012.

Six members of the 'Colt' family were extradited from other states overnight to face court in NSW. Source: NSW Police

The children had speech difficulties, bad hygiene and later told caseworkers they had sex with their relatives.

Genetic testing suggested 11 of the 12 children had parents who were related.

Six interstate members of the family are expected to face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday after NSW Police sought their extradition.

Eight members of the same family have been charged with incest and child sex abuse. Source: NSW Police

The relatives face various charges including incest, sexual intercourse with children and perjury.

The NSW child abuse squad chief has said the investigation "tested the resilience" of detectives as they waded through the accusations of "horrific" abuse.

Back To Top