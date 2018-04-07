Members of family accused of incest, child sex abuse extradited to NSW

Eight members of the "Colt" clan that once lived on a NSW farm are facing criminal charges over allegations of child neglect, incest and pedophilia after being extradited from two other states.

Matriarch Betty Colt, 50, was flown into Sydney on Friday evening along with several other members, a day after police arrested a man and a woman in Griffith, in the NSW Riverina region.

It came six years after about 40 members of the clan were discovered living in squalor at a property near Yass in 2012.

The children had speech difficulties, bad hygiene and later told caseworkers they had sex with their relatives.

Genetic testing suggested 11 of the 12 children had parents who were related.

Six interstate members of the family are expected to face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday after NSW Police sought their extradition.

The relatives face various charges including incest, sexual intercourse with children and perjury.

The NSW child abuse squad chief has said the investigation "tested the resilience" of detectives as they waded through the accusations of "horrific" abuse.