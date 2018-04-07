News

Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

Frozen pomegranate blamed for NSW hepatitis A cases

AAP /

Imported frozen pomegranate sold at Coles supermarkets is believed to have caused seven cases of hepatitis A in NSW.

Genetic testing of the patients, who are based in Sydney, Wollongong and the Central Coast, identified a unique strain of the infection.

NSW Health on Friday night warned anyone who's bought the frozen fruit from Coles not to eat it.

Frozen pomegranate imported and sold by Coles supermarkets has been blamed for seven cases of hepatitis A in NSW. Photo: AAP, file photo

Sympoms can take up to 50 days to develop and include nausea, vomiting, fever and a yellowing of the skin, NSW Health's Dr Vicky Sheppeard says.

"In most people the symptoms resolve after a few weeks with supportive treatment, mainly rest and fluids," she said in a statement.

Australian-grown pomegranate - both fresh and frozen - has not been implicated.

Health authorities are working with interstate counterparts to definitively link the Coles product to the outbreak and work out whether there have been locally-acquired cases elsewhere.

