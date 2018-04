Police are calling witnesses to a road rage incident on the Sydney Harbour Bridge to come forward.

A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted by a male motorcyclist following an argument on the bridge about 4.30pm on Friday, causing rush hour traffic on the southbound lanes to come to a stop.

The 27-year-old cabbie was treated for minor injuries at a police station after he reportd the incident. Police want anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them.