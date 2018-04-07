News

Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

Sydney man charged with running drug lab

AAP /

A man's been charged after a clandestine drug lab was found at a property in Sydney's south west.

The lab was discovered when police knocked on the door of a unit in Miller on Friday afternoon.

Specialist police and fire department officers had to be called in to process the scene where a child was believed to be on the premises.

The 48-year-old man was charged with manufacturing a commercial quantity a drug and running a drug lab. He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

