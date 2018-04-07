'Colt' incest family face Sydney court

Six members of an infamous family accused of horrific crimes, including incest and pedophilia, have had their matter heard in a Sydney Court.

Eight members of the Colt clan are to face court in Sydney on charges including incest.

The "Colt" family members did not apply for bail at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, two days after they were arrested in Western Australia and South Australia.

Their lawyer Paul Johnson told the court the group, aged between 29 and 50, had not sought to appear by video link.

Their matter was adjourned to April 12 at Sydney's Central Court.

In 2012, about 40 members of the family were found living in squalor on a rural property in southern NSW.

The children had speech difficulties, bad hygiene, slept in tents and made allegations of sexual abuse by family members.

Genetic testing suggested 11 of the 12 children removed from the farm had parents who were related.

Family members were given pseudonyms by the NSW courts including the surname "Colt".

Two other members of the family were also arrested on Thursday in regional NSW.

A man, 45, was arrested and charged with more than a dozen offences, including six counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and indecent assault.

A 38-year-old woman was charged with perjury.