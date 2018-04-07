NSW drug addict's sentence 'a joke'

A NSW drug addict who crashed a car full of children, killing his nephew, could be out of jail in two years' time.

Robert Gawdat Shashati, 38, was high on ice and behind the wheel when his car hit an embankment in the Hunter region and killed seven-year-old Marcus Shashati in January 2015.

He was found guilty of aggravated dangerous driving causing death last year.

On Friday, Judge Peter Maiden handed him a four-and-a-half year sentence with a non-parole period of two years and three months in the NSW District Court.

Marcus's mother, Claudia Shashati, collapsed and yelled "it's a joke" after learning of the punishment.

Three other children survived the smash but Marcus suffered a "severe whiplash injury" to his spine and brain, killing him instantly.