'Absolute joke': Mum's anguish over uncle's sentence for crash that killed her son

The heartbroken mother of a boy who died in a NSW car crash has collapsed screaming "It's a joke" after his drug-driving uncle was jailed for at least two years.

Robert Gawdat Shashati was high on ice and behind the wheel when his car hit an embankment in the Hunter region in January 2015, killing seven-year-old Marcus Shashati.

The 38-year-old was found guilty of aggravated dangerous driving causing death last year.

Shashati was sentenced to four-and-a-half years with a non-parole period of two years and three months in the NSW District Court on Friday.

A fight broke out in court between supporters of Marcus's mother, Claudia Boyagi Shashati, and those backing her former brother-in-law, prompting security to intervene.

Ms Boyagi Shashati left the court in tears, yelling "Shame" and then fell to the ground wailing while companions wearing yellow "Marcus" wristbands ran to comfort her.

"Marcus received the death penalty, we received life, and the convicted gets bed-and-breakfast," the anguished mother said.

"How is that justice?"

Shashati, who had been praying under his breath in the dock, showed little emotion as Judge Peter Maiden told him he would be eligible for parole in July 2020.

The judge said no jail term could measure the life of a loved one.

"Punishment after the fact can only do so much," he said.

After the 2015 Williamtown crash, a witness saw Shashati shouting at the sky, "Take me, not the boy."

Shashati had a potentially fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system as he tried to overtake traffic by driving onto the shoulder of the road at 82km/h before hitting a ditch.

Three other children survived the smash but Marcus, who was sitting in the middle of the back seat, suffered a "severe whiplash injury" to his spine and brain. He died instantly.

"The boy's father had been lost less than two years earlier," Judge Maiden said.

The court heard Shashati had been using ice since 2013 at a time of family tragedy when his brother John died from a drug overdose.

The court previously heard the "broken man" has tried to take his own life 14 times since the accident.

Ms Boyagi Shashati thanked the people who tried to save Marcus's life and help her kids out of the wreckage.

"Please, I urge you all out there, if you're a drug user or addict, think twice before placing other lives in your hands," she said.

"Get help before it's too late."

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. Multicultural Mental Health Australia www.mmha.org.au.