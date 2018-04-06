NSW man denies murdering baby daughter

A Sydney man who allegedly said he bit and shook his baby for cultural reasons has pleaded not guilty to murdering the two-month-old girl.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, the 35-year-old, who cannot be identified, pleaded not guilty to murdering her on November 17, 2015, and to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm on November 13.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton listed the estimated three-week trial to start on October 15.

The man unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Supreme court last month.

Justice Natalie Adams was told the father allegedly told police he had bitten and shaken the child "for cultural reasons".

He was said to have been holding the baby while the mother was in the kitchen preparing a bottle.

Suddenly she allegedly heard a loud scream, then dead silence.

They rang triple-zero and the infant was taken to hospital where she later died.

She had bruises on her body and marks that were consistent with bite marks, while the direct cause of death was a catastrophic head injury.

In relation to the baby's rib injuries, the father allegedly said that about a week before she died he had dropped her while putting her in the bath.