40-year NSW rapist-on-the-run captured

An alleged Sydney rapist who's been on the run for nearly 40 years, accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint near the airport, is back in police custody.

The now 62-year-old man was charged over a 1981 incident when a 22-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint in a vehicle in Mascot, when he was 26.

He was committed to stand trial but after being granted bail, failed to attend court in 1984 and had been on the run since.

Police arrested the 62-year-old in Shepparton in Victoria on Thursday before extraditing him to NSW overnight.

He is due to face Downing Centre Local Court on Friday.