Eight arrested in NSW for violent offences

Eight people have been charged following a police operation targeting the distribution of prohibited drugs, firearm offences, and domestic violence.

Six men and two teenagers were arrested on Thursday morning after police executed three search warrants in Mudgee, Wellington and Dubbo.

Two men, aged 27, face various charges including stealing and car theft and were refused bail when they appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm , contravening an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO), and resisting police.

They were refused bail with the younger man appearing at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday and the older man to appear on Friday.

A 41-year-old man was charged with a drug offence while a 42-year-old man was charged with using a carriage service to harass, and stalk/intimidate and both have been granted conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on May 30.

Meanwhile, two youths, aged 17 and 15, appeared in a children's court on Thursday on various offences, including breaching an ADVO and breaching bail and four outstanding warrants.

Orana Mid-Western Commander Peter McKenna praised the proactive work by the district and specialist teams and said police will continue to work closely with specialist teams and regional enforcement squads as they continue to focus their efforts in the district.