Sydney teen charged over armed robbery bid

A second teenager has been charged over an attempted armed robbery in Parramatta.

It is alleged about 9pm on April 1, two teenagers accosted a 55-year-old man on Robertson Street and threatened him with a pair of scissors.

The youths are alleged to have pushed the man to the ground and attempted to abscond with his bag but a nearby resident came to his aid and the boys fled.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged and remains before the courts. The second teen, a 16-year-old, was arrested and charged on Thursday afternoon after police executed a search warrant at a property in Auburn.

The boy was charged with assault with intent to rob in company and two counts of common assault and refused bail to appear before a children's court on Friday.