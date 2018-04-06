Men found guilty over 1990 Sydney murder

Former Sydney restaurateur Mark Caleo has been found guilty of soliciting his wife's murder nearly 30 years ago.

A NSW Supreme Court jury on Thursday also found former Kings Cross bouncer Alan Afu, 51, guilty of murdering Rita Caleo, who was stabbed 23 times at the family's Double Bay townhouse in August 1990.

But Mark Caleo, now 55, was found not guilty of soliciting the murder of her brother, Dr Michael Chye, 39, who was shot in the head as he drove into his Woollahra home in October 1989.

The Crown's main witness - Caleo's former employee, Anthony Stambolis - testified that his boss told him to offer $10,000 to find someone to kill his wife and to make it look like a robbery gone wrong.

Mr Stambolis spoke of getting a man he referred to as "the Tongan" to carry out the hit before driving with him to the Double Bay home.

Holding back tears during his evidence, Mr Stambolis said the Tongan got back in his car and said "I stabbed the s***" before telling him to "f****** drive".

The men will face a sentence hearing on a later date.