Sydney drug boss spent $6k a day on drugs

The frontman of a Sydney drug syndicate that called itself "The Rock Show" says he spent all the profit from his multi-million dollar business on his own 24-gram, $6000-a-day cocaine habit.

William Siryani is among 18 people charged over an elaborate methamphetamine distribution syndicate.

William Siryani broke down as he told his sentence hearing at NSW District Court on Thursday his decade of addiction had ruined his family and caused him to miss the first six months of his son's life.

He has pleaded guilty to supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and knowingly directing activities of a criminal group.

Siryani said he initially used money stolen from the cash register at his family's service station to buy cocaine, leaving the business $150,000 in debt.

The 33-year-old felt forced to go into business as a dealer to repay debts and maintain his addiction.

He is among 18 people charged over an elaborate methamphetamine distribution syndicate, which - according to court documents - was branded the "The Rock Show".

It's alleged the syndicate earned up to $72,000 every Friday and Saturday night, which police said amounted to proceeds of about $3.7 million over a year.

Crown prosecutor Greg Smith SC scoffed at Siryani's "exaggerated" claims he was a victim of drug addiction and labelled it an excuse to avoid jail.

"If you want to send me to jail, send me to jail. Go ahead," responded Siryani, who regularly described himself as "the big fella" to staff and clients.

But Siryani's defence barrister Bret Walker SC said his client's sexual abuse as a child and his father's history of incarceration made him susceptible to addiction.

He said Siryani was sorry for his crimes and had a good chance of rehabilitation.

Addiction was not an offence and not an excuse, but provided an understanding of his motivation, he said.

The undercover police operation that monitored Siryani and his staff intercepted 11,500 voice calls and 48,500 text messages during a three-month sting.

Investigators found Siryani and four managers directed more than 10 drivers or "runners" seven days a week to deliver 0.5 gram bags of methamphetamine, sold as $200 bags of cocaine to unsuspecting customers.

Siryani told the court the syndicate sold methamphetamine because it was "cheaper" than cocaine.

The syndicate made sales and deliveries to about 1500 customers, court documents show, and also sent out promotional text messages.

"Hey guys, we're out and about tonight. Don't miss out on your Front Row Rock Show tickets @$200 each ticket. P.S. Have a great day," one read.