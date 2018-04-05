Man drowns: caught in rip on NSW coast

A man has drowned after getting caught in a rip at an unpatrolled beach at Port Macquarie on the NSW mid-north coast.

The man was believed to have been bodyboarding at Oxley Beach before lifeguards rushed to save him on Thursday afternoon.

They performed CPR onshore but were unable to revive him, NSW Surf Life Saving said in a statement.

Lifeguard supervisor James Turnham said it was a sad outcome and reinforced the need to swim at patrolled beaches.

"Swimming at an unpatrolled beach means that if anything goes wrong, there may not be anyone there who can help," Mr Turnham said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the man's family and friends."