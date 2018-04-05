NSW man 'broken' after crash killed nephew

A NSW man who crashed a car full of children after taking the drug 'ice', killing his nephew, has since tried to kill himself 14 times, a Sydney court has heard.

Robert Gawdat Shashati was behind the wheel when his car hit an embankment and killed seven-year-old Marcus Shashati in January 2015.

His own son and two other nephews survived the crash in Williamtown, in the NSW Hunter region.

Shashati was found guilty of aggravated dangerous driving causing death last year.

At his sentence hearing on Thursday, the NSW District Court was told Shashati became addicted to cocaine in 2009 before becoming "consumed" by ice after finding his brother had killed himself in 2013.

The court heard a witness saw Shashati shouting at the sky "take me, not the boy" after the crash.

His lawyer said the 39-year-old had "found God" since the crash and was working as a church usher.

But he noted Shashati had tried to take his own life 14 times in the years since.

Shashati, who was described as "a broken man", sat rocking in the dock crying and praying under his breath during proceedings.

Dozens of family members packed the courtroom, each wearing a yellow wristband with "Marcus" written across it.

Judge Peter Maiden is expected to hand down his sentence on Friday.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Multicultural Mental Health Australia www.mmha.org.au.