NSW hits out at 'perverse' GST model

Hard-working taxpayers in NSW are being ripped off by a "perverse" GST model that needs to be fixed, the state treasurer has complained.

A frustrated Dominic Perrottet on Thursday lashed out after being told around $451 million in GST revenue will be stripped from the NSW budget next financial year.

While the state's GST share will fall 0.7 per cent, overall funding will rise by $520 million in 2018/19.

"Yet again, we are seeing the hardworking taxpayers of NSW being ripped off by a perverse and unfair distribution model," Mr Perrottet said in a statement.

NSW had worked hard to get its budget back in shape and instead of being rewarded for making tough decisions, it was being left short-changed, he said.

The treasurer reiterated his call to move to a per-capita system and allow states to have a greater say in how GST revenue is carved up.

He wants MPs, instead of "unelected, faceless bureaucrats" at the Commonwealth Grants Commission, to have more of an input.

"The fact that NSW is set to lose almost half-a-billion dollars only reinforces the view that a root-and-branch overhaul of the GST distribution process, and the Commonwealth Grants Commission itself, is desperately needed," he said.

"I will continue to fight for the people of NSW and make sure that they see their fair share of taxes flow back to the services and infrastructure they need."

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison on Thursday acknowledged there was more work to be done on the GST distribution formula.

He expected proposals for change to be handed to the government in May.