Carnival admits dad was wrongly accused of sex assault and bashed on cruise

Carnival Australia has admitted that a Sydney passenger was wrongly accused of sexual assault and beaten up by a young victim's father before he pointed out the obvious mistake.

Sydney father John Sun is taking legal action against Carnival Australia after the alleged incident on an eight-day return cruise from Sydney to New Caledonia in December 2016.

A statement of claim lodged with the NSW District Court claims that onboard security was told a man had exposed and then touched himself in front of young female passengers.

In its defence lodged with the court, Carnival says two of three victims identified Mr Sun as the offender after being shown his photo, and that the father of one of the victims was able to find him because they were staying in neighbouring cabins.

Carnival acknowledges Mr Sun was beaten up by the girl's father and that security only spoke to Mr Sun about his role in the alleged sexual assaults after he called them to report the bashing.

Mr Sun says security marched him to a room where they grilled him for one and a half hours and he felt he "was not at liberty to refuse the direction to accompany them".

Carnival's version of events states Mr Sun "was asked to and agreed to accompany the security officers to the security office to assist them with their inquiries".

Court documents say that if Mr Sun was detained, "it was necessary, reasonable and justified" for his own safety against the girl's father and to assist with the investigation.

Documents also state Mr Sun "pointed out obvious physical differences between himself and the person depicted in the CCTV footage, namely that (his) the plaintiff's legs and arms were tattooed whereas those of the person appearing in the CCTV footage were not."

Mr Sun claims he was denied medical treatment, however, Carnival says a nurse was sent to his room.

He's suing Carnival PLC for breach of contract, misleading or deceptive conduct, defamation, unjustified or unlawful detention and negligence. He is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

The case will return to court on May 3.