News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Men on the run after Sydney cash van heist

AAP /

At least two armed men are on the run after robbing an armoured cash van in a brazen daylight heist in Sydney's southwest.

The van was stopped outside the Clemton Park Shopping Village in Campsie about 11am on Thursday, when a car pulled up and two gun-wielding men got out, police said.

The duo allegedly threatened the van's two armed guards and stole cash, before fleeing in the car which police believe was driven by a third person.

Neither guard was injured.

A witness, who was heading back to his apartment across the road, said he saw one of the alleged robbers dressed in what appeared to be a black business suit.

"There was this masked person holding one of the Armaguards down, pointing at him with a gun, what seemed like an assault rifle," he told AAP.

He dashed into his apartment complex and heard a car speeding off moments later.

He was surprised anyone would choose the suburban shopping village, which doesn't have a bank, to execute such a robbery.

"The fact that it's so unlikely that they would strike in a place that there's barely two ATMs (possibly) made them go, 'oh, this is a good place to strike', and they took that chance."

Back To Top