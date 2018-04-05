Men on the run after Sydney cash van heist

At least two armed men are on the run after robbing an armoured cash van in a brazen daylight heist in Sydney's southwest.

The van was stopped outside the Clemton Park Shopping Village in Campsie about 11am on Thursday, when a car pulled up and two gun-wielding men got out, police said.

The duo allegedly threatened the van's two armed guards and stole cash, before fleeing in the car which police believe was driven by a third person.

Neither guard was injured.

A witness, who was heading back to his apartment across the road, said he saw one of the alleged robbers dressed in what appeared to be a black business suit.

"There was this masked person holding one of the Armaguards down, pointing at him with a gun, what seemed like an assault rifle," he told AAP.

He dashed into his apartment complex and heard a car speeding off moments later.

He was surprised anyone would choose the suburban shopping village, which doesn't have a bank, to execute such a robbery.

"The fact that it's so unlikely that they would strike in a place that there's barely two ATMs (possibly) made them go, 'oh, this is a good place to strike', and they took that chance."