Cannabis up in smoke after NSW crop found

Four men have been charged and a large cannabis crop growing in a NSW national park destroyed after an operation which also netted drugs, cash and ammunition.

More than 200 mature marijuana plants with a street value of about $400,000 were found in the Jerrawangala National Park near Nowra on Tuesday.

Police arrested the four men in properties south of Wollongong, where cash, drugs and ammunition were seized on Wednesday morning.

A 56-year-old man was refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Thursday where he faces charges of cultivate prohibited plant and participate in a criminal group.

Three others, aged 55, 53 and 34, were granted conditional bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on April 16 on similar charges.