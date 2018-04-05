Man jailed over NSW hunting knife murder

A NSW man struck his friend with a toaster before stabbing him to death with a 22-inch hunting knife when an argument at a small social gathering escalated into a vicious attack.

Dylan John Bailey resisted the efforts of bystanders to stop his attack on a "helpless" Guy Henderson during a night of drinking at a Blue Mountains home on July 23, 2016.

Mr Henderson died that night from a stab wound which penetrated his entire left upper chest and exited through his back.

Bailey, now 29, on Thursday showed no reaction when he was jailed in the NSW Supreme Court for at least 15 years and nine months for murder.

"It was a vicious, sustained and senseless attack," Justice Peter Garling said when sentencing Bailey to a maximum of 21 years in prison.

"Death was caused at a time when the deceased was unconscious and vulnerable and unable to fight back."

The court heard Bailey had been drinking heavily during the gathering at the home of Mr Henderson's girlfriend, near Lithgow.

As the night wore on he began acting bizarrely, appeared agitated and was yelling in what seemed to be German.

An argument with Mr Henderson escalated and Bailey pinned him to the ground, punching him to the head and face until he was unconscious.

As others tried to intervene and urged Bailey to leave Mr Henderson alone, Bailey kept punching his victim and struck him with a toaster before retrieving the large hunting knife.

When the knife didn't at first penetrate, Bailey removed its leather sheath and stabbed Henderson another six times in the upper body.

"On each occasion, the knife penetrated a significant distance into different parts of the deceased's body," Justice Garling said.

Bystanders were eventually able to pull Bailey away and he was later heard yelling: "I've killed him. I wanna die."

Bailey, who last year pleaded guilty to murder, has admitted an intention to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Henderson but Justice Garling on Thursday found that he meant to kill.

The judge wasn't persuaded that Mr Henderson did anything to provoke Bailey's "impulsive and unplanned" attack.

He said Bailey, who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, autism deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia, was significantly intoxicated and his capacity to exercise judgment was impaired.

Bailey, who has been in custody since his July 2016 arrest, will be eligible for parole in April 2032.