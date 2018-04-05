News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Man badly hurt in high-speed Sydney crash

AAP /

A pedestrian's leg was almost severed when he was struck by a car travelling at high speed in Sydney's west.

The 45-year-old man was hit by a woman in her 60s at Auburn about 10am on Thursday.

The man's leg was nearly amputated in the high-speed crash, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

Four paramedic units and a specialist trauma medical team treated the man on site and he's since been rushed to Westmead Hospital.

The driver stopped and assisted police, but has since been taken to Auburn Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Back To Top