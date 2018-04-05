Arsonist wanted over Blue Mountains blaze

An overweight driver of a dark blue van is being sought over a suspicious bushfire in the Blue Mountains this summer.

Images of a man and a vehicle have been released as part of a police investigation into an out-of-control blaze at Mitchell's Pass in Glenbrook on the afternoon of February 15.

Two helicopters and a large air tanker plane dropped water that helped firefighters gain the upper hand on the blaze that burnt in the hilly terrain.

Specialist forensic officers believe the fire was deliberately lit.

The man in the images is described as 170cm tall and slightly overweight, police said on Thursday.

Anyone found guilty of starting a bushfire can face 14 years in jail and a $5500 fine.