CCTV footage has been released of two men, one armed with a gun, who threatened and assaulted two residents at their home in Sydney's west on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Officers were called to the same location in January after a 50-year-old man found bullet holes in the Guildford house and a car.

Investigators want to talk to the two people outside the door in the CCTV footage, and say the two incidents were targeted and linked.