Beaming Mehajer leaves Sydney jail

Colourful Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has spent his first night out of jail in more than two months.

The former Auburn deputy mayor's stint in jail ended on Wednesday when he emerged from Silverwater Correctional Complex about 5.30pm.

Mehajer, wearing a suit, was met by his lawyer and climbed into a dark blue Mercedes.

The 31-year-old won his freedom in the NSW Supreme Court last week but his release was delayed due to the Easter long weekend.

Justice Desmond Fagan imposed strict conditions for Mehajer's release including a $200,000 surety.

He's also required to report to Bankstown Police Station twice daily and must not leave NSW or go within 500 metres of Sydney Airport.

Mehajer has been in prison since January after being charged with perverting the course of justice for allegedly staging a car accident on his way to face court on assault charges.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to the assault offences and was placed on a good behaviour bond.

Last week, the court heard Mehajer has family ties with Lebanon and that a letter from an unknown source was intercepted before it reached him in jail that said there was a plane for him in Queensland.

Mehajer, who was recently declared bankrupt, is also facing a fresh allegation he perverted the course of justice by providing fraudulent letters in a bail application at Burwood Local Court earlier in March.

Mehajer is scheduled to face the NSW District Court on April 11 over an alleged electoral fraud plot with his younger sister Fatima Mehajer.