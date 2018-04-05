Melon industry waits on listeria report

The melon industry is concerned the NSW rockmelon farm linked to the fatal listeria outbreak has been given the all-clear to resume business before a report into how the contamination occurred is released.

Rombola Family Farms in Nericon, near Griffith, voluntarily halted production of potentially contaminated melon types after becoming aware of the outbreak six weeks ago.

It has now been approved to resume production after passing a safety clearance program.

Three Victorians and three people from NSW died as a result of the outbreak linked to the Nericon producer while another 13 people were infected.

The Australian Melon Association is concerned that while the farm has been given the all clear it's still waiting on a comprehensive report into how the contamination occurred.

The report is due in about two weeks.

Industry development manager Dianne Fullelove said growers were "very anxious" to understand what went wrong on the farm.

The NSW Food Authority confirmed the cause of the outbreak was a combination of environmental conditions and weather contaminating the surface of the fruit with "low levels" of bacteria persisting after the fruit was washed.

More than 30 samples of melons through the supply chain tested positive to listeria and additional testing found listeria in the packing area, the authority said in a statement.

Rombola on Wednesday said it had been saddened by the outbreak's impact on the community and the rockmelon industry.