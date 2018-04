A 50-kilogram tent has fallen on an eight-week-old baby in a NSW town leaving the infant badly injured.

The roof-top tent - which is usually attached to a car roof - fell on the child in Helensburgh, south of Sydney, on Wednesday afternoon.

NSW Ambulance says several of its crews and a rescue helicopter rushed to the town to treat the baby for serious chest and head injuries.

The baby was then flown to Sydney Children's Hospital in a stable condition.