Elderly man found dead after Sydney fire

Police believe an elderly man whose body was found in a Sydney unit after an electrical fire had actually died before the blaze.

Authorities on Wednesday afternoon responded to reports an 82-year-old man was found unresponsive after a small electrical fire in a Kensington unit.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

But NSW Police later revealed investigators "believed the man had died prior to the fire".

"There are no suspicious circumstances at this stage," a police spokesperson said in a statement.