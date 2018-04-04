News

Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
Trespassers on the Sydney Harbour Bridge

AAP /

TRESPASSERS SCALING THE SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE

APRIL 4, 2018

A man sparks major police operation lasting five hours and causing traffic to back up for about 20 kilometres in both directions after he scales the bridge at 4.30am.

JUNE 2016

A man gets out of a taxi at 9am and climbs the iconic steel structure, sitting on one of the arches for a couple of hours before negotiators coax him down.

MAY 2012

Former soldier Michael Fox uses ropes to climb to the top of the bridge where he unfurls a banner that reads "Pls help my kids" in an attempt to highlight his child custody issues.

January 2007

Eighteen-year-old Michael James is arrested after a struggle with police, who use a cherrypicker to reach him after he climbs 40 metres up the bridge early on New Year's Day.

