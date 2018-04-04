AMA backs NSW hospital cultural spaces

A new policy encouraging NSW hospitals to provide "culturally appropriate spaces" for Aboriginal patients and families has the support of the state's peak medical body.

The Australian Medical Association NSW says the spaces can help break down barriers to Indigenous patients seeking treatment - as they continue to experience poorer health outcomes than other Australians.

The state government policy does not mandate separate waiting rooms for Aboriginal patients but calls for a "culturally appropriate space" within each hospital to be identified.

Hospitals may also display Aboriginal artwork as another way of being more inclusive and welcoming.

AMA NSW President Prof Brad Frankum says he is disappointed by some of the criticism of the updated NSW Health statewide policy.

"It is disappointing to see those who clearly do not have the same personal experiences of navigating our healthcare system making inappropriate comments about such an important health policy," he said in the statement on Wednesday.

As a doctor working at an Aboriginal Medical Service in south-west Sydney, he knows what a difference such initiatives can make, he said.

NSW Health says the policy is flexible, allowing local health districts to carry out initiatives in consultation with the local Aboriginal community to make their hospital setting more culturally inclusive, in ways that best suit them.

For example, the department has noted that in the state's west, the Wiradjuri language and imagery has been incorporated into the Forbes and Parkes hospitals.

Opposition health spokesman Walt Secord said on Tuesday he disagrees with the policy, given the state's 80 emergency departments are already under enormous pressure.

But Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the updated policy would bring NSW into line with national standards.

A trial on the mid north coast showed a 50 per cent reduction in the number of Aboriginal patients leaving early from emergency departments after cultural awareness training for staff was introduced.