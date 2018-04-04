News

Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Sydney man shocked by power lines

AAP /

A man is in a critical condition after being shocked by live power lines which then trapped another man in his car in Sydney's southwest.

It's believed a crane hit the wires in Earlwood just before midday on Wednesday, Fire and Rescue NSW said.

A man in his 40s - who AAP understands was in the crane - went into cardiac arrest before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.

A second man was freed from a ute which was covered in the live power lines during a "delicate operation".

He walked away uninjured, NSW Ambulance says.

"He is lucky to be alive. He has walked away uninjured," Inspector Giles Buchanan said in a statement.

