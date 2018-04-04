NSW driver in court over death of man, 85

A woman driver accused of hitting and killing an 85-year-old man with her luxury car in Sydney's north has appeared in court to face dangerous and negligent driving charges.

Norhayati Binte Ishak, 53, faced Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday after she allegedly struck and killed Noel Rosten while driving her BMW SUV in Berowa in February.

Ishak, who's been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death, remains on bail and the matter has been adjourned to May 17 at the Downing Centre Local Court.

NSW Police have previously said the BMW struck Mr Rosten on Berowra Waters Road after midday on Monday February 26.

It's believed the elderly resident was checking his mail when the car left the road and allegedly struck him.

Outside court on Wednesday a man accompanying Ishak told reporters: "We're sorry and we worry about (it) every moment."