Korean gets 4 years for Sydney sex attacks

A mentally-ill Korean sex offender will serve at least one year in jail for each of the four women he attacked on the streets of Sydney's CBD before he is deported.

Yongseok Ji pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent assault, two counts of common assault and one count of sexual intercourse without consent over the assaults that occurred between January and July 2015.

The 27-year-old kitchen hand cried in the dock with his head bowed as he was sentenced in the NSW District Court on Wednesday to a maximum eight and a half years in prison.

Judge Helen Syme said Ji, who likely suffers schizophrenia, was expected to be deported when his four-year non-parole period expires mid-2019.

All four of Ji's victims were followed late at night or early in the morning and then violently attacked from behind.

"He aggressively grabbed them without warning," she said.

Ji touched their breasts and reached up their skirts, roughly sexually assaulting them in what he called efforts to improve his mood, gain excitement and relieve stress.

All of the victims managed to flee, with one woman kicking Ji five times to make him let go and another throwing a cup of coffee on him.

Police were able to identify the culprit using DNA from the fingernails of one woman who scratched him as she tried to defend herself.

Since November 2014, Ji had been living in Australia unlawfully on an expired visa and was taken to Villawood Detention Centre in June 2015 following initial sexual assault allegations.

He was released by immigration officials and given a bridging visa before being arrested again in July and has been in custody ever since.

Judge Syme gave Ji a 20 per cent discount for his early guilty plea but said his limited English skills would affect his chances of completing a sex offender program while behind bars.

The court heard Ji displayed psychotic symptoms including hallucinations, hearing voices and fearing persecution, with Judge Syme worried about his risk of re-offending and prospects for rehabilitation.

"His mental health condition is concerning," she said.

Ji had no prior convictions and had admitted he was ashamed of his actions.