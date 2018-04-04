News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
Single dad at 'breaking point' reaches out for help on Facebook

NSW 13-year-old boy missing for more than two weeks

Greta Stonehouse
AAP /

A 13-year-old boy from the NSW Central Coast has been missing for more than two weeks, and police are appealing for help to find him.

0405_sun_newsbreak
9:27

News Headlines: Thursday 5 April
0405_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:31

News Break - April 5
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
0404_1800_PER-CopDragged
1:22

Police officer dragged 100m down road after trying to stop car
Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
1:56

Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
0404_1800_BRI-Berowra
1:32

Driver faces court after death of Berowra senior
0403_1800_BRI-BatonRelay
3:17

Protesters stop Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of Commonwealth Games
0404_1800_vic_principal_do not set live Hold
1:07

Deputy principal among 20 men arrested in alleged child porn ring
0404_sun_ceremony
1:24

Opening ceremony is almost here
0404_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:28

News Break - April 4
Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
1:32

Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
UK firm De La Rue to fight passport contract snub
1:50

UK firm De La Rue to fight passport contract snub
 

Zach Waters was last seen by his mother in East Gosford on Sunday, March 18, police said on Wednesday.

The teen, who is described as having a slim build, blond air and 140cm tall, has no access to money or a mobile phone, and also requires daily prescription medication.

Police are appealing for help finding a 13-year-old Zach Waters who has been missing from the NSW Central Coast for more two weeks. Source: NSW Police

Police from Brisbane Water Police District have been conducting inquiries into Zach's disappearance and have spoken to numerous friends and relatives without success.

Anyone with information about Zach's whereabouts has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Back To Top