News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
Single dad at 'breaking point' reaches out for help on Facebook

Man who climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge handcuffed after causing traffic chaos

Julia Carlisle
AAP /

A man who climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge, sparking a major police operation for more than five hours has "significant mental health issues" police have said.

CCTV Captures Violent Christmas Altercation at Guildford Property
0:32

CCTV Captures Violent Christmas Altercation at Guildford Property
0405_sun_bridgeclimb
0:23

Charges yet to be laid against man who scaled Harbour Bridge
0405_0500_nat_harbourbridge
0:24

Harbour Bridge climber's charges yet to be laid
Police: YouTube Shooter Visited Gun Range
1:22

Police: YouTube Shooter Visited Gun Range
Two Illinois Men Save Driver from Fiery Crash as Police Arrive
1:04

Two Illinois Men Save Driver from Fiery Crash as Police Arrive
0404_1800_sa_safety
0:26

Shocking results in truck safety police blitz
0404_1800_vic_police
1:52

More violent incidents involving Victorian police caught on camera
0403_1800_SYD-HarbourBridge
3:17

Police considering charges against Sydney Harbour Bridge climber
Sydney Harbor bridge climber causes traffic chaos
0:52

Sydney Harbor bridge climber causes traffic chaos
0404_sun_bridge
1:02

Police try to negotiate with a man who has climbed the Harbour Bridge
0404_0500_nat_harbourbridgeupdate2
1:03

Police attempt negotiation with man climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge
0404_sun_bridge
0:54

Man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
 

The 44-year-old man scaled the bridge about 4.30am on Wednesday and surrendered to authorities just after 9.30am, when he was handcuffed by police rescue officers and brought down.

Superintendent Michael Fitzgerald said the man was known to police and climbed the bridge due to a "family issue".

"He has got significant mental health issues, which hopefully the expertise of St Vincent's Hospital will address those this morning," Supt Fitzgerald told reporters in Sydney.

The man has been taken down of the bridge and handcuffed. Source: 7 News

It is believed that a man, aged in his 40s, climbed onto the bridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Source: 7 News

Police were very concerned about the man's safety during Wednesday's incident.

"We were concerned that he was going to harm himself but also we were concerned about what harm could have been occasioned to innocent members of the public driving underneath him," Supt Fitzgerald said.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

By 8am, traffic heading to the bridge was backed up more than 30 kilometres in both directions.

The man was led away by police. Source: 7 News

During the incident, two Special Operations Team paramedics had also ascended the bridge in harnesses to assist police in the event that the patient required sedation.

Traffic across the city was thrown into chaos, with authorities having to close several northbound lanes on the bridge as negotiators talked with the man.

Supt Fitzgerald apologised to motorists but said "safety was paramount".

All bridge lanes reopened at 10am, but motorists were warned by the Transport Management Centre that significant delays would continue during the morning.

Traffic had eased by 11am and bus services were returning to normal.

Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge is illegal unless authorised and trespassers can be fined $3000.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.

The man climbed onto the bridge at about 4.30am this morning. Source: 7 News

Back To Top