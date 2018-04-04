Man who climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge handcuffed after causing traffic chaos

A man who climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge, sparking a major police operation for more than five hours has "significant mental health issues" police have said.

The 44-year-old man scaled the bridge about 4.30am on Wednesday and surrendered to authorities just after 9.30am, when he was handcuffed by police rescue officers and brought down.

Superintendent Michael Fitzgerald said the man was known to police and climbed the bridge due to a "family issue".

"He has got significant mental health issues, which hopefully the expertise of St Vincent's Hospital will address those this morning," Supt Fitzgerald told reporters in Sydney.

Police were very concerned about the man's safety during Wednesday's incident.

"We were concerned that he was going to harm himself but also we were concerned about what harm could have been occasioned to innocent members of the public driving underneath him," Supt Fitzgerald said.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

By 8am, traffic heading to the bridge was backed up more than 30 kilometres in both directions.

During the incident, two Special Operations Team paramedics had also ascended the bridge in harnesses to assist police in the event that the patient required sedation.

Traffic across the city was thrown into chaos, with authorities having to close several northbound lanes on the bridge as negotiators talked with the man.

Supt Fitzgerald apologised to motorists but said "safety was paramount".

All bridge lanes reopened at 10am, but motorists were warned by the Transport Management Centre that significant delays would continue during the morning.

Traffic had eased by 11am and bus services were returning to normal.

Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge is illegal unless authorised and trespassers can be fined $3000.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.