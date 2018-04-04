NSW listeria-linked melon grower all clear

The cause of Australia's fatal listeria outbreak has been identified with the NSW Riverina rockmelon grower responsible finally given the all clear to resume business.

The NSW Food Authority on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the cause of the outbreak had been identified despite reports earlier in the day suggesting it hadn't been.

The authority says a combination of environmental conditions and weather contaminating the surface of the fruit was to blame with "low levels" of bacteria persisting after the fruit was washed at the farm.

More than 30 samples of melons through the supply chain tested positive to listeria and additional testing found listeria in the packing area, the authority said in a statement.

Rombola Family Farms in Nericon, near Griffith, voluntarily halted production of potentially contaminated melon types after becoming aware of the outbreak six weeks ago.

It has now been approved to resume production after passing a safety clearance program.

Three Victorians and three people from NSW died as a result of the outbreak linked to the Nericon producer while another 13 people were infected.

Rombola on Wednesday said it had been saddened by the outbreak's impact on the community and the rockmelon industry.

But, the producer insisted neither the NSW Food Authority nor an independent microbiologist had found a specific source of the bacterial infection linked to its farm or processes.

"The company will undertake regular mandatory testing of produce, in accordance with the clearance program, supplemented by further daily voluntary testing," Rombola said in a statement.

The Australian Melon Association is concerned that while the farm has been given the all clear it's still waiting on a comprehensive report into how the contamination occurred.

"The bacteria persisted in the washing process - what exactly were the problems in the washing process?" industry development manager Dianne Fullelove told AAP on Wednesday.

"Growers are very anxious to understand what went wrong on the farm so that they can learn from the investigation."

The industry wants growers to identify their melons so consumers can have confidence in the origin of the fruit.

"Growers who are currently supplying rockmelons have been very diligent in re-examining their packing processes so that they can reassure the public that rockmelons are safe to eat," Ms Fullelove said.

All rockmelons that were available during the listeria outbreak in February were destroyed and Rombola will recommence supplying stores this week.

The melon industry has been encouraging Australians to resume buying the fruit since demand for it fell by 90 per cent after the outbreak was revealed.

Melons have begun reappearing on some major Australian supermarket shelves with Woolworths confirming last week it had restocked local rockmelons at stores in Queensland and Western Australia.

It said shoppers in other states will have to wait a little longer.

Coles, however, said it was holding off from selling rockmelons as it continues to work with producers to meet its new increased standards.