Three lanes closed after man scales Sydney Harbour Bridge

A major police operation is underway on the Sydney Harbour Bridge after an unauthorised man climbed onto the structure.

It is believed that a man, aged in his 40s, climbed onto the bridge just after 4.30am on Wednesday.

Police negotiators are road trying to talk him down while emergency services are parked under the southern pylon as the operation unfolds.

Police have shut down two northbound lanes and one southbound lane as they try to persuade the man to come down.

The man has demanded to speak to senior government officials.

A NSW Police statement via Twitter said: "Some lanes have had to be closed as the man has moved about the structure; so please obey speed limits & traffic signals & watch out for emergency service officers on scene".

It's believed he left a bicycle in the middle of the road before making the climb.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the bridge area if they can.

A large police presence as well as rescue squads and emergency services have gathered at the scene. Dozens of police and emergency vehicles occupy the middle of the bridge.

Some southbound lanes toward the city are open with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in both directions, the Transport Management Centre says.

But this might change depending on how the police operation unfolds.

Motorists are being told to using the Sydney Harbour Tunnel or Victoria Road and the Gladesville Bridge instead.

By 8am, traffic heading to the bridge was backed up more than 15 kilometres in both directions.

Buses across the bridge are delayed by up to 30 minutes, but trains are running as normal.

Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge is illegal unless authorised.