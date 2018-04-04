Mehajer walks free from Sydney jail

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has walked free from prison after winning bail on his fourth attempt.

The former Auburn deputy mayor's two-month stint in jail ended on Wednesday when he emerged from Silverwater Correctional Complex about 5.30pm.

Mehajer, wearing a suit, was met by his lawyer and climbed into a dark blue Mercedes.

He won his freedom in the NSW Supreme Court last week but his release was delayed due to the Easter long weekend.

Justice Desmond Fagan imposed strict conditions for Mehajer's release including a $200,000 surety.

He's also required to report to Bankstown Police Station twice daily and must not leave NSW or go within 500 metres of Sydney Airport.

Justice Fagan on Thursday said the 31-year-old was "his own worst enemy" and his behaviour had been "extremely erratic".

But the judge also noted he probably wouldn't stand trial on perverting the course of justice charges until late 2019 and was unlikely to be sentenced to more than 18 months in jail if found guilty.

Mehajer has been in prison since January after being charged with perverting the course of justice for allegedly staging a car accident on his way to face court on assault charges.

Mehajer subsequently pleaded guilty to the assault offences and was placed on a good behaviour bond.

Last week, the court heard Mehajer has family ties with Lebanon and that a letter from an unknown source was intercepted before it reached him in jail that said there was a plane for him in Queensland.

Mehajer, who was recently declared bankrupt, is also facing a fresh allegation he perverted the course of justice by providing fraudulent letters in a bail application at Burwood Local Court earlier in March.

He's scheduled to face the NSW District Court on April 11 over an alleged electoral fraud plot with his younger sister Fatima Mehajer.