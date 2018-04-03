Man denies Sydney teen's 2013 murder

A drug dealer accused of murdering a teenager in a Sydney car park says another man fatally shot the 18-year-old, a jury has been told.

Joseph Gatt, 27, is on trial in the NSW Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to the murder of Bassil Hijazi in a shooting at Bexley in 2013.

The prosecution alleges Gatt shot Mr Hijazi as the teenager sat with two other males in a car parked near some shops at Bexley on the night of July 29.

But Gatt's barrister, Phillip Boulten SC, says his client was unarmed when his friend, George Borg, fired at the vehicle.

During his opening address on Tuesday, Mr Boulten said the defence would argue Borg fired the shots without telling Gatt he was going to do it.

But the prosecution has alleged that Borg, who has already been sentenced after pleading guilty to murder, didn't fire a single shot and Gatt was the culprit.

Crown prosecutor Adrian Robertson, during his opening address, said he expected evidence that the killing came after Gatt and Mr Hijazi had earlier that year been involved in a short physical confrontation at a convenience store.

Gatt had also told Borg that his van had been shot at by an associate of Mr Hijazi's when he was at a McDonald's with his girlfriend, the prosecutor said it would be alleged.

But Mr Boulten, during his opening address, said while Gatt was aware someone had shot at his van, he hadn't attributed it to Mr Hijazi or his associate.

The trial continues.