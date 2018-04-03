Earth moves to Sydney for WWI diggers

Soil from the farthest corners of NSW, where diggers signed up to fight in World War I, has been transported to Sydney as part of the Anzac Memorial Centenary Project.

About 1600 glass jars filled with red, brown or sandy-coloured dirt from suburbs and towns all across the state will be displayed as part of a moving artwork to honour WWI soldiers.

The Anzac soil collection will be housed at the renovated Hall of Service in Sydney's Hyde Park - which opens later this year - with each jar placed alongside the name of the town from where the dirt was collected.

The memory of those who served their country more than a century ago remains alive in the outback town of Brewarrina, near Bourke, where the locals still talk with pride and honour about the indigenous soldiers who rushed off to war in 1914.

NSW Veterans Affairs Minister David Elliott says when he was collecting soil in the small township he was approached by a group of indigenous locals eager to talk about their great-grandfathers.

Many of the stories, however, have a sad ending. Indigenous soldiers were often segregated from other diggers after they returned to Australia.

"When they came back to the town they had been prepared to sacrifice their lives for (many) thought they weren't good enough to sit in the front bar to have a beer with soldiers that they served with," Mr Elliott told AAP on Tuesday.

"Back in the day, the bar was separated in two, and the Aborigines had to drink in the back bar and only the whitefellas in the front. It was tragic to hear."

About 165,000 people from NSW signed up to fight in WWI.

Of the 420,000 Australians who fought in the Great War about 38 men died on average each of the 1560 days of battle, according to Australian War Memorial.

This year marks 100 years since the Armistice was signed on November 11 in 1918.