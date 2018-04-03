Ex-Scout leader's bail stays on sex counts

A former NSW Scout leader accused of sexually abusing nine boys over a 23-year period will remain under virtual house arrest after a judge refused to remand him in custody.

Mario Henry Aliverti, 58, was charged in July 2016 with 11 sex offences involving three boys, but since then has been accused of further crimes.

He's now facing a total of 81 charges involving nine boys.

Aliverti has been on strict bail whereby he can only leave his residence in the company of either his wife or his daughter. He also has to report to police daily.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice David Davies refused a crown application for the 58-year-old to be detained.

Prosecutors argued he should be behind bars given the increased number of serious charges and complainants.

The latest alleged offence occurred in 2008 while most allegations relate to the 1980s and 1990s.

The charges include indecent assault, homosexual intercourse with a child and gross indecency with a person aged 10 to 18 years.

But Justice Davies noted that Aliverti had complied with his bail conditions for the past 20 months.

He concluded the crown's concerns about Aliverti posing a risk to the community and to individuals had been - and would continue to be - met by the bail conditions in circumstances where the last alleged offence occurred a decade ago.

The case will be back in Campbelltown Local Court for mention on April 18.