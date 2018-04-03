Men found in NSW opal claim with pick, bag

Two men are set to face court after allegedly being caught in a potential opal field near the NSW-Queensland border carrying a pick and a backpack.

The NSW resources regulator on Tuesday said it has launched legal action against the pair, who were found underground by police at a mineral claim near Lightning Ridge in April 2017.

The men are accused of being there without the permission of the registered claim holder.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of $11,000 and/or two years in jail.

The matter is due to be heard at Lightning Ridge Local Court on May 30.