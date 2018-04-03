Obese woman would've been 'great grandma'

A morbidly obese NSW woman who underwent gastric balloon surgery would have been a doting grandmother had she survived the "surgical mishap", her son says.

Margaret "Margot" Pegum, 68, had the procedure done in April 2015 to help her lose weight but within three months she died of sepsis and multiple organ failure, her inquest heard.

Speaking outside Glebe Coroner's Court, James Pegum said his mother elected to have what she considered a less invasive operation so she'd live long enough to see her grandchildren grow up.

"Obviously that didn't happen," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Pegum - who already has one child with his now pregnant wife - choked back tears when describing his mum as a wonderful and generous woman.

"She would have been a great grandmother," he said.

"It's been pretty harrowing for all of our family."

Counsel assisting, Jason Downing, said following the initial operation in April 2015, Ms Pegum, who had weighed about 109 kilograms, became frustrated that she still felt hungry.

The adjustable gastric balloon was further inflated in a second procedure on June 22 but Ms Pegum soon began vomiting and dry retching. She became so ill with abdominal cramps that her son took her back to hospital.

"I wish I'd done it earlier... you blame yourself," James Pegum said.

Ms Pegum underwent emergency removal surgery at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney where doctors discovered a five-centimetre hole in her stomach.

Her condition deteriorated and by July 5 she had gangrene in her colon and her bowel was beyond repair. She was placed in palliative care and died the next day.

Mr Pegum didn't seek to lay blame but wants his mother's memory honoured with strong recommendations that all weight loss surgery be supervised by a professional standards body.

"At the moment there is no one overseeing the activities of well-intentioned doctors and surgeons across Australia - they're not accountable to anybody," he said.

"If we can have her death not be in vain, and we can save other families, that'll make us sleep better at night."

The inquest will explore whether Ms Pegum was an appropriate candidate for the surgery given her history of severe acid reflux and the partial fundoplication procedure she underwent in 2012 to address it.

The doctor who performed the balloon surgery said he warned Ms Pegum about the risks of gastric tearing which could be potentially fatal, but the court heard his patient consultation notes were "scant".

Dr George Marinos has since changed his practice to no longer operate on patients with a history of partial fundoplication.

While giving evidence, Dr Marinos said he'd never done the surgery on anyone who had undergone any fundoplication procedure until Ms Pegum.

The inquest will also investigate whether Ms Pegum was given clear post-operative care advice.