Stannard to cheer on sevens team at Games

Australian rugby sevens captain James Stannard is hopeful he'll be able to cheer on his teammates at the Commonwealth Games after injuries from a one-punch attack ruled him out of the competition.

Stannard was allegedly struck by a British man in an unprovoked attack outside a Coogee kebab shop, in Sydney's east, in the early hours of Good Friday.

The 35-year-old, who is expected to make a full recovery, hopes to make it to the Gold Coast by April 14 to support his teammates in the Games but says rest comes first.

The veteran, who is in his final season before retirement, is keen to play as soon as possible to make the most of his "limited opportunities" and hopes to train again in about six weeks.

He said the support he's received following the attack has been "overwhelming".

Stannard, who was attacked after dinner at a pub to farewell coach Andy Friend, doesn't remember anything about the punch but is thankful his teammates were on hand to help.

The 22-year-old British national accused of assaulting Stannard fled the scene before he was nabbed by two teammates - Lewis Holland and Ben O'Donnell - until police arrived to arrest him.

The man was charged and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on April 19.